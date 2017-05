The World According to Gary: Odds to win the NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about NBA Finals bets, the Lakers’ new trainer, and a pushy security guard at the Braves-Pirates game.

The Cavs haven’t even polished off the Celtics, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing bets on which team could win the NBA Finals.

Everybody seems to want a Kim Kardashian body. The Lakers just hired her fitness coach Gunnar Peterson.

A security guard working the Braves-Pirates game, snatched a ball from a kid after a fan interfered in a play.

