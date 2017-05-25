UNION CITY (KRON) — Union City police have arrested a 44-year-old soccer coach for allegedly molesting a girl.

The girl, who as 11 years old at the time of the incident, reported her former soccer coach, identified as 44-year-old Victor Jaime Jaurez, according to police.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for the coach. Juarez was arrested on Thursday at his Union City home.

He is being charged with one count of lewd acts with a minor and one count of annoying or molesting a minor.

The identity of the victim will not be released, police said.

Juarez had been working for a private girls’ team for several years, police said. He recently moved to Alameda to be a soccer league manager.

Juarez has no criminal history and police are trying to see if there are more victims.

Jaurez currently works in Alameda at the Bladium Sports and Fitness Club.

If you have more information, you’re asked to call police at (510)-675-5283.

