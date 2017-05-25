MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KRON) — It is like a scene from out of an action flick.

Nobody was injured when this SUV barreled into a Milwaukee, Wisconsin duplex on Thursday morning.

But the crash left neighbors in total disbelief.

Police say the driver was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation.

City crews are now working to board up and brace the wall reduced to rubble.

The driver escaped with her life but did not escape without a ticket.

She was cited for inattentive driving.

