CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A Castro Valley Little Leaguer got a huge surprise when he showed up for his game on Thursday.

After hearing that Jackson Chandler’s bat, baseballs, mitt, and batting gloves were stolen from his mother’s car, members of the league’s board got together and bought him all new gear.

The 7-year-old with autism was devastated when the family found out his gear was gone. The community came together and other players offered up their gear until he was able to rebound.

But the league’s board made good use of a previous donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods and presented him with his new gear right before Thursday’s game.

“It just made sense,” Castro Valley Little League Secretary Santina Pitcher said. “There was no need to use that for the league. This was the best use of it, for sure.”

Jackson’s mother Heidi now makes sure to lock all her car doors to ensure the new gear does not get stolen.

“Overwhelmed with emotions,” Heidi Chandler said. “Because basically, he just didn’t know what to say. And I am going to go right there with him. I didn’t know what to say.”

