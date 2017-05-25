VIDEO: President Trump shoves aside prime minister of Montenegro

Washington (CNN) — While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance’s headquarters Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.
Trump is at the brand-new NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with world leaders. It’s his first NATO summit alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.
He’s already had a couple of awkward encounters since arriving — including a forceful handshake with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron.
Here’s the whole encounter with Markovic:
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER SAN FRANCISCO FATHER GOES MISSING
- CRESCENT CITY MAN WHO RAPED SISTER GETS PROBATION
- CASTRO VALLEY BOY WITH AUTISM HAS BASEBALL GEAR STOLEN
- VIDEO: WOMAN FIGHTS OFF CARJACKERS
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS 9TH BIRTHDAY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SANTA CLARA COUNTY TRAFFIC CRACKDOWN