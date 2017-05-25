VIDEO: President Trump shoves aside prime minister of Montenegro

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 13, 2017, to his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington (CNN) — While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance’s headquarters Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.

Trump is at the brand-new NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with world leaders. It’s his first NATO summit alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.

He’s already had a couple of awkward encounters since arriving — including a forceful handshake with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron.

Here’s the whole encounter with Markovic:

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s