SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have released surveillance video of the two suspects accused in the stabbing of a San Jose State football player early Sunday morning.

One suspect is accused of brandishing a weapon, and the other suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Post Street and South First Street, police said.

Police found Chad Miller, a junior at San Jose State, suffering from at least one stab wound. Miller was rushed to the hospital.

The suspects ran away from the scene.

This all happened when a fight broke out between two groups of people, police said.

The person accused of stabbing Miller is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, between 21 to 28 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 176 pounds, and as having a mustache and beard. He is also a heavy set, who has a ponytail or Mongolian-style hair, wearing an oversized white shirt, black beanie, dark denim pants, and white shoes. He has tattoos on both arms, police said.

The man accused of brandishing a knife is described as a Hispanic man, about 20 to 30 years old, with “a hair style of shaved sides with longer hair in top.” He was wearing a gray snapback hat with a black bill, a white oversized shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. He also had tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 408-537-1352.

Miller started three games at safety for the Spartans last season.

The university says in a statement that Miller is expected to recover.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES