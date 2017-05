VALLEJO (KRON) — A vigil is being held for missing 16-year-old Vallejo teen, Pearl Pinson, who went missing one year ago Thursday.

Pinson was last seen walking on an overpass in Vallejo on her way to school.

Investigators say 19-year-old Fernando Castro grabbed Pinson on a pedestrian overpass on I-780 near Taylor Avenue.

Castro was found a day later, hundreds of miles away in the Santa Barbara area, where he was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Since then, there has been no sign of Pinson.

A vigil for Pearl started at 4 p.m. at the Vallejo Little League field on Rollingwood Drive.

