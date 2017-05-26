2.5 magnitude earthquake reported in East Bay

By Published:

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at 12:56 a.m. about 1 km northwest of Pleasant Hill, a report from USGS said.

USGS reports that 110 people claim they could feel the earthquake.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

