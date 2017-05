FREMONT (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire involving 15 storage units is burning in Fremont on Friday night, firefighters tweeted.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

Video Credit: Adam C

2 Alarm commercial fire. We have 8 storage units involved at this time. More to follow…. pic.twitter.com/WUbYhgilG1 — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) May 27, 2017

