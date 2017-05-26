NAPA (KRON) — At least six Napa High School students are going to face criminal charges in a hazing case involving the football team.

This is a story KRON4 first told you about in March of this year.

That is when investigators started looking into reports of hazing during the previous school year.

The Napa County District Attorney’s office says no charges will be filed against football coach Gerald Harris.

“Our office reviewed several hundred pages in police reports, conducted further law enforcement investigation and offered to meet with all of the student athletes identified as victims by the Napa Police Department and their parents. After a thorough review of the evidence, our office has made a determination that we cannot charge Coach Gerald Harris with any crime. In our professional judgment, the alleged violation cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law at this time and we are therefore ethically prohibited from filing any criminal charges,” the DA said in a press release.

However, the DA is still going over the case, and it is possible 11 more students could be charged at some point.

The District Attorney said the hazing incidents happened between 2015 and 2016.

“Although Napa High School and the Napa Valley Unified School District have also investigated these incidents, their actions in relation to their students have no bearing on our decision making and are a completely separate and distinct process. The District Attorney’s Office’s mission to represent the people of Napa County is clear and unambiguous: We apply the law and make decisions about criminal charges based solely on the facts and the law — not on emotion, anger, sympathy or external pressure of any kind. At the forefront of any criminal prosecution is the restoration of and compassion for victims of crime,” the DA said.

