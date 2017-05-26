7th-grader gets ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’ Award

(CNN) — No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That is a real certificate that was typed up and presented to a 7th grader at Lance Cpl. Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Houston.

“MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST,” it reads, inside a border of cheerful stars.

Lizeth Villanueva, who was bestowed the unwanted honor, told CNN affiliate KPRC her teacher gave out different “mock awards” to her advanced learning class.

The teacher told them they were supposed to be funny but they “might hurt [students’] feelings.”

Lizeth and her family didn’t exactly see it that way.

“It was not a joke,” Lizeth said. “I do not feel comfortable with this… I do not feel comfortable being in the same classroom with [the teacher].

“When she first showed me the paper, I’m like, ‘What is this?'” Lizeth’s mother, Ena Hernandez, told the affiliate. “I read it again, and I’m like, ‘What is this?’ That’s when my daughter told me it was supposed to be a joke.”

The school’s administration released a statement apologizing for the event and promising to launch an investigation.

“Aguirre Administration would like to first of all apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock award that were given to students…As principal, I want to assure all students, parents and community members that these ward statement and ideals are NOT representative of the Aguirre Vision, Mission, and educational goals for its students.”