PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (KRON) — A one-year-old’s birthday in Florida quickly went from fun to panic for parents.

This video shows a bounce house losing air, and collapsing when over a dozen kids, ages 2 and 3, were playing on it.

“We were very nervous, and we were very worried about the kids because it was extremely hot, and they were trapped inside the bounce house,” said mother Deborah Romero.

Parents rushed over to help and one family member followed the cord from the bounce house, and noticed it was unplugged.

“Somebody could’ve been very very hurt,” Romero said.

She says the family looked at surveillance and noticed this: an unknown man in his 60s walked over to look at the party, standing by the fence for a few seconds.

Then he walks back and unplugs the bounce house, and walks back across the street.

Romero said she doesn’t know who the man is in the video and called police.

A police spokesperson tells us they did canvas the area and knocked on doors, and the man in the video was never identified.

It puzzles Romero, as to why someone would do this, at her child’s birthday party.

