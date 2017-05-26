Ex-felon charged with murder in deadly Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) — A four-time felon was charged with special circumstances murder Thursday for the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man during a robbery in Oakland’s Fruitvale district early Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

Dawuan Budd, 25, was arraigned today for the shooting death of Godofredo Nah-Pool in the 2100 block of Fruitvale Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday to be assigned an attorney.

Budd is charged with murder, the special circumstance of committing a murder during the course of a robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in a city, unlawful firearm activity and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Surveillance camera footage shows Budd walking up to Nah-Pool and robbing him of his backpack in the 2100 block of Fruitvale Avenue, near where Hah-Pool lived, Oakland police Sgt. Michael Cardoza wrote in a probable cause statement.

Budd and Nah-Pool struggled over the backpack and both fell to the ground and during the struggle Budd shot and killed Nah-Pool, Cardoza said.

Budd then ran to a nearby location with the backpack, Cardoza said.

Police were able to identify Budd because he dropped his identification on the ground at the shooting scene and officers arrested him nearby in the 2600 block of Coolidge Avenue about three hours later, according to Cardoza.

Officers recovered Nah-Pool’s backpack and the weapon that Budd allegedly used, Cardoza said.

Prosecutors said Budd was convicted of first-degree residential burglary in November 2009, shortly after he turned 18, and that in February 2015 he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a city.

