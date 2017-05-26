SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A former assistant teacher accused of calling in bomb threats to the San Francisco school where he worked pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday and was released on bail.

South San Francisco resident Pablo Munoz, 22, is charged with two counts of making criminal threats and two counts of reporting a false bomb threat in connection with threats called into the LePort Montessori School on May 8 and May 16.

The school at 50 Fell St. was evacuated and closed for the day in response to the threats, but a search by police found no explosive devices.

Munoz was released on $60,000 bail and was ordered to stay away from the school and refrain from contacting anyone from it.

He is wearing an ankle bracelet that will monitor his movements.

A large group of parents and people associated with the school attended Friday’s hearing but none agreed to comment outside of court.

Munoz was ordered to return to court on July 27 for a prehearing conference.

