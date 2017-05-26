Gary’s Mailbag: How can you stand baseball?

San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey, center, celebrates with teammates Hunter Pence, right, and Eduardo Nunez after they scored on a double by Christian Arroyo during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Why do so many people across the country hate the Warriors? – Mark
  • The Cleveland coach is crazy to think Boston is better than the Warriors. Why? – Andrew
  • Cute story about you cheering at your son’s game. Try it sometime for my Giants – Doris
  • Baseball is so slow. How can you stand it? – Tony
  • My buddy said you didn’t go to ESPN because your wife would not go with you? – Teddy

