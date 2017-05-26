Gary’s Mailbag: How can you stand baseball?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Why do so many people across the country hate the Warriors? – Mark
- The Cleveland coach is crazy to think Boston is better than the Warriors. Why? – Andrew
- Cute story about you cheering at your son’s game. Try it sometime for my Giants – Doris
- Baseball is so slow. How can you stand it? – Tony
- My buddy said you didn’t go to ESPN because your wife would not go with you? – Teddy
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 13 WORKERS INJURED IN OAKLAND CONSTRUCTION SITE COLLAPSE
- OAKLAND PROPOSES $1 M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE SEX SCANDAL CLAIM
- PERSON OF INTEREST’S CAR IN MISSING FATHER CASE FOUND AT SFO
- FASTRAK MAY OWE YOU MONEY
- TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS WEST COAST QUAKE WARNING SYSTEM FUNDING
- 7TH-GRADER GETS ‘MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST’ AWARD
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SOUTH BAY CRACKDOWN LEADS TO 200 TICKETS