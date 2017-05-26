Gary’s Mailbag: How can you stand baseball?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

Why do so many people across the country hate the Warriors? – Mark

The Cleveland coach is crazy to think Boston is better than the Warriors. Why? – Andrew

Cute story about you cheering at your son’s game. Try it sometime for my Giants – Doris

Baseball is so slow. How can you stand it? – Tony

My buddy said you didn’t go to ESPN because your wife would not go with you? – Teddy

