Hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend? You’re not alone

(KRON) — The Friday before Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel days of the year and stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in road trips.

The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year.

According to TripAdvisor, Friday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Based on its Memorial Day travel survey of 1,300 respondents, more than one-third will be traveling to their destinations on Friday. The majority of those surveyed, about 64 percent, are driving to their destinations.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37. That’s unchanged from early January. In recent years, prices have risen 35 to 70 cents per gallon heading into Memorial Day, says Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for the price-comparison site GasBuddy.

Vehicle sales fell about 2 percent through April, but sales of SUVs and trucks held up better, which analysts attribute to stable gas prices.’

