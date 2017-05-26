Jury deliberating murder, torture charges in death of Napa toddler Kayleigh Slusher

NAPA (BCN) — Jurors are deliberating this morning in Napa County Superior Court at the trial of man charged with the murder with torture and assault causing the death of a 3-year-old Napa girl in 2014.

Two separate juries are hearing evidence against Sara Lynn Krueger, 27, and Ryan Scott Warner, 29, of Napa who are charged with the blunt force trauma death of Krueger’s daughter Kayleigh Slusher at the Royal Gardens apartment complex in Napa on Jan. 30, 2014.

The girl’s body, which had been placed in a freezer, was found on Feb. 1, 2014, in a suitcase on a bed in an apartment. Krueger and Warner were arrested on Feb. 2 at an El Cerrito BART station.

The jury hearing the evidence against Krueger reached a verdict Thursday after a day or deliberation, but the verdict has been sealed until a separate jury reaches a verdict against Warner. Jurors will deliberate until noon and return Tuesday if they do not reach a verdict Friday morning.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty against the defendants. Krueger and Warner face 25 years to life in prison on each of the murder and assault causing the death of a child charges.

