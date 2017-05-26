Man shot in the leg while trying to stop carjacking in Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after a man was shot Friday morning while trying to prevent a carjacking in Gilroy, according to Gilroy Police Department.

Around 2:53 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hyde Park Dr. and Victoria Dr. to a report of “suspicious subjects.”

The caller was concerned due to recent burglaries in the area, police said.

Police say while they were still driving to the scene, a man was shot in the leg.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The man says was confronting two people who were burglarizing a car parked near the intersection. As he did so, a third person fired several shots with an unknown type of gun, striking the man’s leg.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect at the scene.

The others were found hiding in a home on Ervin Ct., and police surrounded the area until they came outside.

As a result, two suspects were detained at the residence.

“Another suspect believed to be involved was located and detained by detectives as he was walking on Princevalle St.,” police said.

Officers believe they now have all suspects in custody.

However, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350.

