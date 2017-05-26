Medical emergency prompts delays at Daly City BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing a 20-minute delay at the Daly City station Friday morning due to a medical emergency, according to BART officials.

The delay is impacting trains heading in the San Francisco and East Bay directions.

The issue was first reported around 5:51 a.m.

No details surrounding the medical emergency itself have been released at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES