Multiple injured in Oakland construction site collapse

OAKLAND (KRON) — Emergency crews are responding to a construction site building collapse that injured multiple people Friday morning in Oakland.

The accident happened at 3093 Broadway near Hawthorne Avenue.

No one was killed in the accident.

Multiple people injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Construction accident on Broadway. @oaklandpoliceca says there are injuries but all injured are alive @kron4news pic.twitter.com/K3Kn792qIH — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 26, 2017

OPD assisting OFD with building collapse in 300 block Hawthorne. No fatalities; all accounted for. Injured persons transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/2DSqJjo4zn — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 26, 2017

