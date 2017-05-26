Multiple injured in Oakland construction site collapse

OAKLAND (KRON) — Emergency crews are responding to a construction site building collapse that injured multiple people Friday morning in Oakland.

The accident happened at 3093 Broadway near Hawthorne Avenue.

No one was killed in the accident.

Multiple people injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

A KRON4 reporter is headed to the scene to gather more information.

