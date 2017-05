New Apple campus evacuated due to gas leak

CUPERTINO (KRON) — The new Apple campus in Cupertino is being evacuated after a gas leak was reported Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clara County fire dispatchers.

The leak at the campus on North Wolfe Road was reported just after 2 p.m.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

