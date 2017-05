LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KRON/CNN Newsource) — A Southern California high schooler could face charges for a “promposal.”

Park rangers are trying to find the person who spray painted “Prom?” on a rock in a Southern California National Park.

This happened in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

Park rangers say while the gesture may have been grand, it is considered vandalism.

They say it is the second year in a row the graffiti has appeared there.

