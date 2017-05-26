Police looking for suspects accused of assault, robbery on Stanford campus

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police are searching for two men who allegedly committed a robbery and physically assaulted their victim on the Stanford University campus early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. on Campus Dr. near Avery Mall, according to police.

The suspects are accused of punching the victim in the face during the robbery and fleeing the scene on foot.

No details about what was stolen are available at this time.

Police say the suspects are described as two African American men with braids or dread lock hair. Both are about six feet tall and were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Campus security would like to remind campus members and the public of the following safety tips:

Report suspicious activity or behavior immediately by dialing 911, 9-911 from a campus phone, or activating a 911 emergency tower.

Be aware of your surroundings and know your location at all times.

Avoid distractions such as talking or texting with a cell phone when on foot.

Walk or run on lighted and paved paths with the blue 911 emergency telephone towers. Refer to the Suggested Routes Map at: https://lbre.stanford.edu/sites/default/files/suggested_travel_routes_map_0.pdf

Walk or run in pairs or groups, especially at night.

For a free safety escort (9:00pm to 2:00am), please call (650) 725-SURE (Stanford United for Risk Elimination)

