Police release images of BART sexual battery suspect

BERKELEY (KRON)– Police released surveillance images of a man suspected of sexual battery on board a BART train Wednesday evening.

The suspect boarded a Warm Springs-bound train at the Richmond Station on at around 8:35 p.m., according to police.

The man sat next to a woman on the train, tried to engage in conversation and then allegedly groped her.

The incident happened at some point between the Richmond and North Berkeley stations.

The suspect and the victim both exited the train at the North Berkeley station at around 8:45 p.m.

The man fled the station and the victim reported the incident to a station agent who immediately called the police.

The suspect was identified as a Black man in his 20’s, 5-feet and 6-inches tall, and was wearing an unknown colored hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact BART Police at 510-464-7040. If you want to remain anonymous you can call 510-464-7011.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES