SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from her independent living home in San Jose’s Northside neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Diana Kozlowski is described as white with gray hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said.

Kozlowski was last seen leaving her home on Marianelli Court, off of North 21st Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Kozlowski has been asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (408) 277-4786.

