San Ramon Valley High School students walkout over free speech

(KRON) KRON4’s Spencer Blake is reporting that 500 San Ramon Valley High School students walked out for about half an hour Friday.

This is the same school where a student was removed from — and then reinstated to – his role as junior class president for an Islamic terror-themed campaign video he posted to twitter.

Students definitely say that incident was the prime example, the final straw, if you will.

But some say that’s only part of the problem they see with discrimination as a whole within the school district.

Hundreds of students walked out of 5th period at San Ramon Valley HS in Danville today.

I’ll explain why at 8:00 on @kron4news. pic.twitter.com/Q7t8mzTAvx — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) May 27, 201

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES