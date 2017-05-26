San Ramon Valley High School students walkout over free speech

By Published:

 

(KRON)  KRON4’s Spencer Blake is reporting that  500 San Ramon Valley High School students  walked out for about half an hour Friday.

This is the same school where a student was removed from — and then reinstated to – his role as junior class president for an Islamic terror-themed campaign video he posted to twitter.

Students definitely say that incident was the prime example, the final straw, if you will.

But some say that’s only part of the problem they see with discrimination as a whole within the school district.

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s