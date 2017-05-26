CONCORD (KRON) — A small plane has crashed in Concord Friday afternoon.

The single-engine Glastar went down at the intersection at Marsh Drive and Solano Way.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was injured in the crash and transported to John Muir John Muir Medical Center.

The plane was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and crashed just short of the runway outside the airport.

The extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Small plane crash in Concord View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

#Breaking Small plane crash in #Concord. Single occupant transported. Crews standing by for fuel removal. #MarshIC pic.twitter.com/WtbxRDbTcd

— ConfirePIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 26, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES