CONCORD (KRON) — A small plane has crashed in Concord Friday afternoon.
The single-engine Glastar went down at the intersection at Marsh Drive and Solano Way.
The pilot, who was the only person on board, was injured in the crash and transported to John Muir John Muir Medical Center.
The plane was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and crashed just short of the runway outside the airport.
The extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Small plane crash in Concord
Small plane crash in Concord x
#Breaking Small plane crash in #Concord. Single occupant transported. Crews standing by for fuel removal. #MarshIC pic.twitter.com/WtbxRDbTcd
— ConfirePIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 26, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 13 WORKERS INJURED IN OAKLAND CONSTRUCTION SITE COLLAPSE
- OAKLAND PROPOSES $1 M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE SEX SCANDAL CLAIM
- PERSON OF INTEREST’S CAR IN MISSING FATHER CASE FOUND AT SFO
- FASTRAK MAY OWE YOU MONEY
- TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS WEST COAST QUAKE WARNING SYSTEM FUNDING
- 7TH-GRADER GETS ‘MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST’ AWARD
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SOUTH BAY CRACKDOWN LEADS TO 200 TICKETS