SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers advancing to NBA Finals where they will face our very own Golden State Warriors.

This will be the first time in history that two teams face each other in the Finals three years in a row.

The power houses are split going into the series, creating a perfect ‘best of three,’ winner-takes-all scenario.

After closing out the Eastern Conference Finals yesterday in Boston, LeBron James was clearly not ready to comprehend the task ahead.

“I’m not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State,” James said. “It’s too stressful.”

“They’ve been the best team in our league for the last three years, and then they added an MVP,” he said.

While LeBron says he feels stressed, we’ll find out if he plays like it starting June 1.

Tip off is at 6:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

