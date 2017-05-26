Trump’s budget cuts West Coast earthquake warning system funding

LOS ANGELES (AP) – President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would cut funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state.

The system being developed in conjunction with various universities is intended at providing critical seconds of warning when an earthquake has started and potentially dangerous shaking is imminent.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones says the loss of federal funding would stop the program.

A version of the ShakeAlert system has been undergoing testing but still needs more seismic sensors installed in Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

California Rep. Adam Schiff tells the Los Angeles Times it’s unacceptable to stop the program just as its system is being built out.

The proposed funding cuts for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1 would be from the U.S. Geological Survey’s budget.

