VIDEO: Expect flight delays at SFO this Memorial Day Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With over three million people expected to travel by plane this Memorial Day Weekend, it’s probably a good idea to plan ahead for complications no matter where you’re flying.

However, be extra prepared for delays or cancellations if you are traveling in or out of San Francisco International Airport.

One of the airport’s main runways has been closed for renovations for nearly two months, causing problems for thousands of flyers.

On non-holiday weekends, as many as 100 flights have been cancelled due to the runway construction.

This weekend, plan ahead for delays of 30-90 minutes, and be sure to double check your flight status with your carrier.

