(KRON) — One high school senior in Texas is planning on graduating soon and she expects her best four-legged friend to be in the crowd.

She even got him his own graduation cap to sport.

Nyland Smith is a black lab who is a service dog in training.

Julia Smith took on the project of training him for being a guide dog for the blind.

Nyland has been to every senior year class with Julia as part of the training. He even got his own spot in the school yearbook.

Julia says he will complete his training by the end of summer when she heads off to college.

