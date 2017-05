SALINAS (KRON) — A huge pallet fire broke out at a container yard near Salinas on Friday night, and it was caught on camera.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the City of Spreckels in Monterey County. Large pieces of cardboard and pallets caught fire.

Twenty firefighters are battling the massive blaze.

The container yard is located at 1 Harris Road.

Video Credit: Credit: Albert Flores, trainer at Covenant Transport and his trainee Garth Saunders

