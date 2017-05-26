NAPA (KRON) — Five days after the devastating terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Macnchester, England, Napa’s Bottle Rock Musical Festival is upping their security presence.

KRON4’s Lyida Pantazes is reporting live from the festival grounds, where the gates will open today at 11:30 a.m.

She says a crowd of 120,000 is expected to turn out over the weekend to see over 80 musical acts.

Organizers issued a statement after the Manchester attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

They said in part that they are working with local and regional law enforcement to ensure the very best safety measures, and that there will be a more visible police presence.

Crews setting up for @BottleRockNapa in Napa this weekend. Doors open at 11:30am @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Ysh0AGdbSC — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) May 26, 2017

There is also a long list of items you are not allowed to bring into the festival, including weapons, drones and fireworks.

Expect to see metal detectors and have your bags inspected before entry.