VIDEO: Police search for more victims of East Bay coach accused of child molestation

UNION CITY (KRON) — Police say they are looking for more possible victims in a child sex abuse case involving an East Bay soccer coach.
44-year-old Victor Jaime Juarez was arrested this week for allegedly molesting a girl who was 11-years-old at the time of the incident, according to police.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for the coach. Juarez was arrested on Thursday at his Union City home.
He is being charged with one count of lewd acts with a minor and one count of annoying or molesting a minor.
Neighbors who say they have lived next to Juarez for ten years, do not believe the allegations that originally surfaced back on May 3 to be true.
Still, police are looking into the possibility of more victims.
KRON4’s Averi Harper is reporting live from Union City throughout the morning with the latest updates.
