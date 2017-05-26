VIDEO: Redwood City neighborhood arsonist caught on camera

By Published:

 

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — An arsonist ignited bushes at a Redwood City home earlier this month, and the crime was caught on camera, police said.

Police said at around 9:44 p.m. on May 13, the suspect was seen on video igniting the fire on 542 Flynn Avenue.

The fire damaged a resident’s cinder block wall and could have ignited the bushes hanging over the wall.

Police also think the suspect was jumping on residents’ rooftops later in the evening.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thick ponytail, which extends down his back.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 650-780-7607.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s