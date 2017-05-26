REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — An arsonist ignited bushes at a Redwood City home earlier this month, and the crime was caught on camera, police said.
Police said at around 9:44 p.m. on May 13, the suspect was seen on video igniting the fire on 542 Flynn Avenue.
The fire damaged a resident’s cinder block wall and could have ignited the bushes hanging over the wall.
Police also think the suspect was jumping on residents’ rooftops later in the evening.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thick ponytail, which extends down his back.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 650-780-7607.
