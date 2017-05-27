18-year-old rescues brother from burning home in Hayward



HAYWARD (KRON)–An 18-year-old boy rescued his brother from their burning home in unincorporated Hayward Friday evening, and firefighters brought the blaze under control in a half-hour, a battalion chief said.

The fire department got a call at 8:45 p.m. to the home at 497 Cherry Way, Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief John Whiting said. The fire started in a living area on the first floor and gutted the room, with heavy smoke damage rendering the home uninhabitable, Whiting said.

The 18-year-old jumped to safety out of a second-story window, Whiting said. The young man then grabbed an extension ladder to climb to a bedroom window on the second floor and rescued his 13-year-old brother, Whiting said.

Four engines, one truck, one rescue company and two battalion chiefs responded, bringing the fire under control at 9:15 p.m., according to Whiting. The California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department assisted, he said.

The younger brother suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Children’s Hospital Oakland by Paramedics Plus, the county’s ambulance transport company, Whiting said. The 13-year-old is in stable condition, he said.

The boys’ mother wasn’t home at the time of the fire, the battalion chief said. The boys’ father was there when firefighters arrived, he said, and then left to be with his son at the hospital.

The house is uninhabitable and the family will stay with relatives, Whiting said.

Better picture, for height perspective. pic.twitter.com/X5204apEDB — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) May 27, 2017

Almost can’t believe the story I’m working on. 18-y-o jumps up to that 2nd story window to save brother from fire.@kron4news @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/mFM1oaL9X7 — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) May 27, 2017