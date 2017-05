BART service limited in Oakland Memorial Day weekend

OAKLAND (KRON) – Construction will limit BART service in Oakland throughout Memorial Day weekend, BART officials said.

Crews will be doing track work between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations May 27-29.

As a result, no trains will run between those stations, but there is a free bus bridge to connect riders.

Officials say to expect 20-40 minute delays, especially if you’re headed to the Oakland Airport.

The Lake Merritt Station will be closed until Tuesday.

