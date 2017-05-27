Elementary school principal, secretary on leave after praying for student on school property

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — A principal and secretary at McIntosh Elementary School in Newport News are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a prayer on school property.

A spokesperson for schools says the secretary and principal took a first grade student into an empty classroom on Wednesday, placed holy water or oil on the child’s forehead and prayed for the child. 10 On Your Side was told the child has some behavioral issues.

The child’s mother was at the school at the time, although not in the classroom and was okay with what was happening.

The school spokesperson says someone else at the school complained.

WAVY News has learned school system officials plan to discuss the situation next week and decide if there should be any disciplinary actions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES