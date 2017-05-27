Gunmen at large after separate East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person is injured after two separate shootings occurred Friday night in East Oakland, police said Saturday.

The first shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of Edes St. near the East Oakland Senior Center.

A male victim of unknown age was shot in the hip.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

One suspect remains at large.

A second shooting was reported at 9:58 p.m. in the 3000 block of 64th Ave, which is adjacent to the Frick Impact Academy.

Four people escaped with no injuries.

The suspect from this incident is also on the loose.

Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately made available.

