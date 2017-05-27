Menlo Park: Crash closes part of main expressway

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Part of the Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park is closed Saturday morning due to a traffic collision, according to Menlo Park Police Department.
Police reported the closure at Chilco St. at 10:32 a.m.
All traffic is being diverted to to westbound Bayfront Expressway, police said.
Bayfront Expressway is the portion of Highway 84 that stretches from Marsh Rd. to the Dumbarton Bridge.
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.
No information about the crash itself is available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
