‘Micro’ earthquake jolts East Bay

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A 2.1. magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay Saturday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.

What USGS calls a “micro” quake, struck the Pleasant Hill area at 12:30 p.m.

Some viewers report feeling some rattling right next door in Walnut Creek.

No damages or injuries have been reported at this time.

Another earthquake hit the same location just over 24 hour ago.

