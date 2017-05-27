‘Micro’ earthquake jolts East Bay

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A 2.1. magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay Saturday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.
What USGS calls a “micro” quake, struck the Pleasant Hill area at 12:30 p.m.
Some viewers report feeling some rattling right next door in Walnut Creek.
No damages or injuries have been reported at this time.
Another earthquake hit the same location just over 24 hour ago.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 13 WORKERS INJURED IN OAKLAND CONSTRUCTION SITE COLLAPSE
- OAKLAND PROPOSES $1 M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE SEX SCANDAL CLAIM
- PERSON OF INTEREST’S CAR IN MISSING FATHER CASE FOUND AT SFO
- FASTRAK MAY OWE YOU MONEY
- TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS WEST COAST QUAKE WARNING SYSTEM FUNDING
- 7TH-GRADER GETS ‘MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST’ AWARD
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SOUTH BAY CRACKDOWN LEADS TO 200 TICKETS