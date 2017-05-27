Oakland residents fed up with illegal dumping

By Published:


OAKLAND (KRON)–  One section of Oakland is faced with major problems such as excessive illegal dumping.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal went on a “Reality Tour” through one East Oakland community that was hit the hardest.

Mounds of trash littered the streets and some bags were filled with dead animals.

One resident, Jambi Borens said, “”we’ve gotten to a place where it’s really intolerable.”

Some neighbors complained of deplorable road conditions and voiced their frustrations.

“The street activity of donuts — that’s become a big, big problem. It’s a safety hazard,” said resident McCelvey Bull.

One Councilmember, Rebecca Kaplan, tagged along for the “Reality Tour.”

Kaplan said the way the city responds to illegal dumping and pothole complaints needs to be revised.

She also said some communities are underserved because they may not have access to computers or phones to properly file complaints.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s