Oakland residents fed up with illegal dumping

OAKLAND (KRON)– One section of Oakland is faced with major problems such as excessive illegal dumping.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal went on a “Reality Tour” through one East Oakland community that was hit the hardest.
Mounds of trash littered the streets and some bags were filled with dead animals.
One resident, Jambi Borens said, “”we’ve gotten to a place where it’s really intolerable.”
Some neighbors complained of deplorable road conditions and voiced their frustrations.
“The street activity of donuts — that’s become a big, big problem. It’s a safety hazard,” said resident McCelvey Bull.
One Councilmember, Rebecca Kaplan, tagged along for the “Reality Tour.”
Kaplan said the way the city responds to illegal dumping and pothole complaints needs to be revised.
She also said some communities are underserved because they may not have access to computers or phones to properly file complaints.
Neighbors in #EastOakland fed up w/ #IllegalDumping, poor roads take #RealityTour at hardest hit areas w/ @kaplan4Oakland #ACCE @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7uIN9xcuCn
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 28, 2017
