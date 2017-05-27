Parents of Danville girl filmed urinating tell school ‘do something’

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) – The parents of a 16-year-old girl who was filmed urinating in a bathroom stall are criticizing officials of a California high school for not doing enough to punish the perpetrator who received a three-day suspension after she admitted to posting the video on Instagram.

The East Bay Times reports the 17-year-old girl, a star athlete at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, was arrested but allowed to return to school the next day, remain on her team and participate in a championship game.

The victim’s parents say their daughter is suffering by having to face her bully nearly every day at school.

A San Ramon Valley Unified School District spokeswoman declined to comment on the case, citing student privacy.