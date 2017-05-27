Sen. Kaine’s son, 7 others, charged in protest of pro-Trump event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Donald Trump.
Linwood “Woody” Kaine, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.
Seven other people were also charged, including two with felonies.
A criminal complaint says Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One group member threw a smoke bomb inside. The complaint says the 24-year-old Kaine was among those who ran away, and he initially resisted arrest.
Kaine doesn’t have a listed number and it’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 13 WORKERS INJURED IN OAKLAND CONSTRUCTION SITE COLLAPSE
- OAKLAND PROPOSES $1 M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE SEX SCANDAL CLAIM
- PERSON OF INTEREST’S CAR IN MISSING FATHER CASE FOUND AT SFO
- FASTRAK MAY OWE YOU MONEY
- TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS WEST COAST QUAKE WARNING SYSTEM FUNDING
- 7TH-GRADER GETS ‘MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST’ AWARD
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SOUTH BAY CRACKDOWN LEADS TO 200 TICKETS