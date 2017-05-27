Several crews responding to fire in Niles Canyon

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Multiple crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Niles Canyon in Fremont Saturday afternoon, according to Alameda County Fire.

Officials reported the fire just before 2:00 p.m.

Cal Fire, Fremont Fire, Alameda County Fire Department, and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department are all on scene.

The fire is contained to less than acre, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.

