Several crews responding to fire in Niles Canyon

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Multiple crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Niles Canyon in Fremont Saturday afternoon, according to Alameda County Fire.
Officials reported the fire just before 2:00 p.m.
Cal Fire, Fremont Fire, Alameda County Fire Department, and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department are all on scene.
The fire is contained to less than acre, according to fire officials.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with KRON4 for updates as we learn new information.
