Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

Utah (AP) — A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car’s trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.
Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.
Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.
Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 13 WORKERS INJURED IN OAKLAND CONSTRUCTION SITE COLLAPSE
- OAKLAND PROPOSES $1 M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE SEX SCANDAL CLAIM
- PERSON OF INTEREST’S CAR IN MISSING FATHER CASE FOUND AT SFO
- FASTRAK MAY OWE YOU MONEY
- TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS WEST COAST QUAKE WARNING SYSTEM FUNDING
- 7TH-GRADER GETS ‘MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A TERRORIST’ AWARD
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SOUTH BAY CRACKDOWN LEADS TO 200 TICKETS