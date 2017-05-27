Yelp Review: A perfect weekend trip to Guerneville

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking to escape the fog this summer, why not head north to Guerneville?

This charming Russian River town is just a 90-minute drive from San Francisco and there’s a variety of great restaurants and activities for weekend warriors.

Yelp’s community director, Kevin Blum, is here to share Yelpers’ recommendations for fun in Guerneville.

Watch the full interview above to get the scoop!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s