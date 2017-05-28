2 adults, 2 dogs displaced after residential fire in San Jose

Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Two dogs and two adults are displaced after flames engulfed their San Jose home Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:37 p.m. at a residence in the 1400 block of Nelson Way.

The 2-alarm fire was contained at 5:28 p.m. according to Captain Mike Van Elgort of the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic.

Fire crews had to tear some parts of the roof to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

