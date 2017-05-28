3 San Francisco teens arrested for assaulting couple

SAN BRUNO (BCN) — Police arrested three juveniles after they allegedly assaulted a couple and tried to steal a cellphone Friday night in San Bruno.

According to San Bruno police, at 10:03 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of El Camino Real on a report of a group of male suspects assaulting a couple.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victims, and one of them was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

Officers quickly located the three suspects nearby.

An investigation determined that the three suspects approached and assaulted the couple, then attempted to take a cellphone from them, police said.

The three male suspects, 14, 15 and 16 years old, are all from San Francisco.

They were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on suspicion of robbery, battery with serious injuries and conspiracy, police said.

Anyone with information about these offenses is urged to call the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or send an email to sbpdtipline@sanbrunoca.gov.

