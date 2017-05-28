3 slides closed at Dublin water park



DUBLIN (KRON)– Three slides remain closed at Dublin’s new water park after a 10-year-old boy was ejected from a thrill ride on Saturday.

The incident happened on opening day around noon when the boy launched down the three-story Emerald Plunge slide at The Wave at Emerald Glen Park.

When the boy was in the run-out area, which comes after the initial steep plunge portion of the slide, he fell out.

The boy appeared shocked, according to Dublin assistant city manager Linda Smith. The water park is owned and operated by the City of Dublin.

Smith said the distance between the edge of the slide and the ground is two feet.

Lifeguards tended to the boy and park workers immediately closed the slide so that an investigation can be done.

The boy’s parents took him to a hospital where he was treated and released, according to Smith.

City staff members have been working with officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the problem.

OSHA permitted the slide on Friday.

The manufacturer of the slide will be at the park Monday to help determine what contributed to the problem.

Park officials also closed the “Dublin Screamer” on Saturday for the sake of precaution.

“Safety is our top priority,” Smith said. A separate ride at the park was also closed on Sunday because a water flow meter wasn’t registering. The Emerald Plunge slide is custom built for each water park. Smith said the park’s slides were tested extensively before the park opened.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES